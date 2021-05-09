My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Up 11.5%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s share price was up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 1,062,017 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 716,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape SDK that provides users with the ability to instantly and accurately measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

