Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $514.68 million.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,819. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.96. Natera has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.36.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,525,908.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.73, for a total value of $202,680.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,183,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock worth $22,500,995. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.