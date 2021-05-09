National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equitable Group in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.72 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.21 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The company had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$149.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$146.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$111.70. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.31. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$395,824. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.60, for a total transaction of C$139,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,419,785.20. Insiders have sold 6,206 shares of company stock valued at $878,051 over the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

