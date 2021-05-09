National Bank Financial Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$14.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POU. ATB Capital upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.42.

TSE:POU opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.26. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.43 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.35.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$196.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 1.5300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000. Also, Director Dirk Jungé sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$72,100.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,191.40.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

