National Bank Financial Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$36.50 price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.95.

TSE GWO opened at C$36.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.24. The stock has a market cap of C$33.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4200001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,370.07. In the last three months, insiders bought 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

