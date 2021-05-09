National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTIOF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NTIOF traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $74.73. 1,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,441. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

