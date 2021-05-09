National Bankshares Increases RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on REI.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$18.50 target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.86.

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$21.30 on Wednesday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$13.16 and a twelve month high of C$21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.41.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

