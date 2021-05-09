National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Instruments Corporation, or NI, is an American multinational company with international operation. It is a producer of automated test equipment and virtual instrumentation software. Common applications include data acquisition, instrument control and machine vision. National Instruments has equipped engineers and scientists with tools that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. NI’s graphical system design approach to engineering provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds the development of any system needing measurement and control. The company’s long-term vision and focus on improving society through its technology ensures the success of its customers, employees, suppliers and shareholders. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in National Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

