Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

NMM opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $652.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.56. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.02.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.23). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

