Needham & Company LLC Boosts Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target to $500.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $416.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $418.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY stock opened at $435.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.37. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $289.19 and a fifty-two week high of $457.79.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Insiders bought a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.