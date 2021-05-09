Needham & Company LLC Increases Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Price Target to $82.00

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.58.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $204,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.