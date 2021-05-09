Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NKTR stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.10. 2,918,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,115.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

