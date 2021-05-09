Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,766. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

