Nel ASA’s (NLLSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nel ASA in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

NLLSF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

