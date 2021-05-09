NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.41 Million

Analysts expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post sales of $315.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $314.06 million to $317.87 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $280.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.62. The company had a trading volume of 262,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,766. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

In related news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $34,215.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,417 shares of company stock worth $3,685,945. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 8.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

