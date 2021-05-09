Netlist (NLST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. On average, analysts expect Netlist to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OTCMKTS:NLST opened at $2.17 on Friday. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market cap of $466.78 million, a P/E ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.

In other news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 550,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $555,717.15. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

