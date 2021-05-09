Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.63.

NBIX opened at $91.04 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $136.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,439 shares of company stock worth $2,041,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7,311.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 168,902 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

