New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NJR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.54.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 226,251 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

