New Potomac Partners LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.4% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

