New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of New Senior Investment Group worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 39,734 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 57,782 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 572,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 290,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 414,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SNR opened at $6.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $563.48 million, a P/E ratio of -61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

