New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,800,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,517. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

