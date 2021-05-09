New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.74 Million Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in BankUnited by 2.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKU shares. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

NYSE BKU opened at $48.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

