New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Interface by 29.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,014 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of TILE opened at $13.94 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

