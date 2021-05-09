New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,000 Shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Guess’ worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the first quarter worth about $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Guess’ by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GES opened at $29.53 on Friday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. Guess”s payout ratio is 31.03%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

