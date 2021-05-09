New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,753 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,753 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,795,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

