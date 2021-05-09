New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Neenah were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neenah during the first quarter worth $354,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neenah by 12.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 89,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neenah during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,875,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Neenah by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 110,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. Neenah, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $942.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.25.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

