New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,676 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,874,000 after purchasing an additional 259,427 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 46,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.