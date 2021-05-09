New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 55,900 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Pitney Bowes worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 189,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBI opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

PBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

