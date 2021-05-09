Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Newmark Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
NMRK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,471. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.
About Newmark Group
Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.