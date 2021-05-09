Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Newpark Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $301.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

