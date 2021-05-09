News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:NWSA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.61. News has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

