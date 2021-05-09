NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NXRT traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,629. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.06. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,549,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

