NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

