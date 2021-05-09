NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 8,800 ($114.97) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 7,135 ($93.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($108.44) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,053.89 ($79.09).

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 8,264 ($107.97) on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of GBX 4,348 ($56.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,404 ($109.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The company has a market capitalization of £10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,996.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,363.35.

In other NEXT news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

