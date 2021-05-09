NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is focused on developing novel therapeutics for underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of NGM282, NGM313, NGM120, NGM217, NGM621, NGM386 and NGM395 which are in clinical stage. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.70.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $666,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,005 shares in the company, valued at $25,860,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 123.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

