Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $34.73 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.30.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

