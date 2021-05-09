Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $69.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

BIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $390,813.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

