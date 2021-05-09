Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $187.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.26. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $109.38 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGEN. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.20.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

