Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in RH by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 323,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,224,000 after purchasing an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in RH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $241,000.

NYSE:RH opened at $701.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. RH has a one year low of $138.42 and a one year high of $733.05. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

