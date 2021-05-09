Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,261 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,178.82, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $12.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

