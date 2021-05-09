NIX Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. NIX has a market capitalization of $18.85 million and $80,597.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,253.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.53 or 0.06886578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,530.24 or 0.02582533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $401.14 or 0.00676989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.82 or 0.00207274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.70 or 0.00819700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.92 or 0.00627673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.84 or 0.00529660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004938 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,085,905 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

