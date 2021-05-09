nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. nLIGHT updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.02. The stock had a trading volume of 360,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.68. nLIGHT has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $46.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $301,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $883,600. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

