NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,495 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.93.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $234.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.54. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 532.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $164.40 and a 12-month high of $306.46.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

