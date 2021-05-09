NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires Shares of 62,500 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.94.

Cloudflare stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,099,362.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 over the last ninety days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.