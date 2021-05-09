NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 30,000 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 252.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $14,202,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 69,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

NYSE TSN opened at $78.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

