NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 8,388 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $282,014,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth $93,832,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lear by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,958,000 after acquiring an additional 435,366 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.77 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $196.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

