NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after acquiring an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $140.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.60.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

