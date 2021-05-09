NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 13,880 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,191 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,880 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

