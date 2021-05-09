NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%.

NNBR traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 305,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,771. The company has a market capitalization of $324.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Several research firms recently commented on NNBR. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

