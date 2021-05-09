Noel R. Wallace Sells 25,279 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

